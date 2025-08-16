Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

