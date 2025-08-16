Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HSBC by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,563,000 after purchasing an additional 951,050 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 7,061.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,210,000 after purchasing an additional 551,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $17,815,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in HSBC by 729.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $11,914,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $63.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $65.77.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 308.0%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

