Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,246,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,714,000 after purchasing an additional 253,107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,885,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 368.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,807,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,191,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,542,000 after purchasing an additional 745,532 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Up 0.6%

Relx stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

