Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $23.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Outperform in Q3 and Q4
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The Midstream Energy Play That Keeps Powering Higher
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Ethereum Near All-Time High: 3 Stocks Stacking ETH in Treasuries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.