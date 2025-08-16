Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

