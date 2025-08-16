Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 7,653 JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPLD stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

