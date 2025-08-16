Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,136.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 73,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $92.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $92.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.