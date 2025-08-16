Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 2,024 Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 136,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 529,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 154,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 874,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after acquiring an additional 86,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.08.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

