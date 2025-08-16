Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 965.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Standex International by 46.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 29.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Standex International by 25.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Standex International by 25.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Standex International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 16,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,115,200. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Down 0.6%

SXI stock opened at $202.81 on Friday. Standex International Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $212.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.85.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $222.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.44 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

