Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 187.3% in July

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2025

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 86,200 shares, agrowthof187.3% from the July 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.8%

BDRFY stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

