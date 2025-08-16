Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 1,539.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:BCS opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1557 per share. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.