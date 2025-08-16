Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Down 96.7% in July

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof96.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $10.10 on Friday. Bank of Queensland has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

