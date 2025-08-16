Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$161.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$160.00 to C$161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$163.00 to C$161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.23.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$156.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$143.75. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$109.22 and a one year high of C$158.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Erminia Johannson sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.57, for a total transaction of C$690,023.29. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

