Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $24,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 2,038.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts:

Bank Of Montreal Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE BMO opened at $113.43 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.84. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 62.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMO

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.