Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Toro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Toro by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 45,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Toro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TTC opened at $76.91 on Friday. Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

