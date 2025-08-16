Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 715 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $24,451,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.37 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.