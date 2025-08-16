Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 854 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.