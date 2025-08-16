Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 854 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
