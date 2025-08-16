Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 787 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Clorox by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.