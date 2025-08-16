Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $878,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,739,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $63,657,125. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $177.17 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $418.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average is $119.20.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

