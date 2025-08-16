Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hershey by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,126,000 after buying an additional 2,980,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,720,000 after buying an additional 356,249 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,710,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,578,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,396,000 after buying an additional 154,238 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,096,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,743,000 after buying an additional 132,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,420. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,311 shares of company stock worth $20,931,348 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $177.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hershey from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.