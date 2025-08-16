Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56 shares in the company, valued at $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNW opened at $91.30 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.47 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

