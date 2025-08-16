Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

