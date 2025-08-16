Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $123.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.91. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,490. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,890. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

