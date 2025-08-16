Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,178,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 594,633 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 255,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 133.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

