Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,231,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,746 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 439.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,922,000 after purchasing an additional 715,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,796,000 after purchasing an additional 488,816 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 1.07. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,242.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $612,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,292,083.62. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $6,535,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,543,507 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

