Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.
Organigram Stock Performance
TSE OGI opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$248.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.77. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$2.84.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.
