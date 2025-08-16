Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at TD Cowen

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.84.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.18 and a 200 day moving average of $166.71. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $1,604,002,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,409,320,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,600,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 72.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,564,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,483,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,349 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $882,396,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

