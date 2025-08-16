Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $161.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

