Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AON were worth $26,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 258,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,864,000 after acquiring an additional 469,238 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 318.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,397 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,053,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,406,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $367.19 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.58.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.69.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

