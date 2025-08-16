Anna U. Loengard Buys 26,500 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) Director Anna U. Loengard bought 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,689.90. The trade was a 852.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 3.1%

CLOV stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 95.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after buying an additional 4,812,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 365.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,804,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,305 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,769,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,902 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at $4,149,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

