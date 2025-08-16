Analyzing Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH)

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Willdan Group and YY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willdan Group 5.60% 18.60% 9.65% YY Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Willdan Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YY Group has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

72.3% of Willdan Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Willdan Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Willdan Group and YY Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willdan Group $565.80 million 2.93 $22.57 million $2.39 47.28 YY Group $41.10 million 2.16 -$4.84 million N/A N/A

Willdan Group has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Willdan Group and YY Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willdan Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 YY Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Willdan Group currently has a consensus target price of $111.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.34%. Given Willdan Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Willdan Group is more favorable than YY Group.

Summary

Willdan Group beats YY Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides building and safety, city engineering and code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, planning and surveying, contract staff support, program and construction management, structural engineering, transportation and traffic engineering, and water resources services. This segment also offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. It serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; investor and municipal owned energy utilities; state and federal agencies; and commercial and industrial firms, as well as various other special districts and agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

About YY Group

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

