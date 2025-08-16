Analyzing Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) and Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS)

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Cineverse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Cineverse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.9% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cineverse and Alliance Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineverse $78.18 million 1.12 $3.60 million $0.09 56.67 Alliance Entertainment $1.07 billion 0.24 $4.58 million $0.24 20.79

Alliance Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Cineverse. Alliance Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineverse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cineverse and Alliance Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineverse 3.89% 10.12% 4.38% Alliance Entertainment 1.10% 15.59% 3.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cineverse and Alliance Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineverse 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cineverse currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.16%. Alliance Entertainment has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.40%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than Cineverse.

Risk and Volatility

Cineverse has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cineverse beats Alliance Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

