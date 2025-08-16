Analysts Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) PT at $41.14

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.1429.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.16.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). FormFactor had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,496.68. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,873.30. This represents a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 282.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 96,900.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in FormFactor by 256.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

