Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heico’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Heico in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heico’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Heico’s Q3 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $280.00 price target on shares of Heico and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Heico from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heico from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.45.

Heico Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $307.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11. Heico has a 12 month low of $216.68 and a 12 month high of $338.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.19 and its 200 day moving average is $277.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heico

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Heico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,612,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Heico during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Heico during the first quarter valued at $2,653,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heico by 24.9% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Heico by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heico

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total value of $10,442,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 122,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,458,696.92. This represents a 22.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total transaction of $17,985,035.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,253,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,311,420.15. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,656 shares of company stock valued at $28,534,115. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Heico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

