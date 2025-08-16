Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $231.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 target price on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra Research cut Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

