Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives $11.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.7143.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $169,579.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,812,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,731.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 27,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,055.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,033,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,805.95. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,747 shares of company stock worth $286,125. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 319.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 752,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMPX opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.32 million, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 2.72. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 84.77%. Analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

