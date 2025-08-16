American Investment Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,331,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 224,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $69.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.