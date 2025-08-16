American Century Companies Inc. Sells 35,481 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,567,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,481 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $188,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $22,476,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $511.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

