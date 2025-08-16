American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,280 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of CrowdStrike worth $205,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after acquiring an additional 760,222 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after acquiring an additional 352,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 price objective (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock worth $101,484,738 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $427.90 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $242.25 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $472.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.14 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

