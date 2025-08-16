American Century Companies Inc. Has $202.72 Million Stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 986,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,873 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $202,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $216.55 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

