American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,924,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.57% of ChampionX worth $146,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at about $34,239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 3,874.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,128,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,096 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,467,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 844,301 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 964,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 627,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at about $12,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ChampionX Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

