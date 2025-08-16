American Century Companies Inc. Buys 187,800 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $215,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 44.8% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 44,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $193.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.95 and a 200 day moving average of $196.58. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

