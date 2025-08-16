American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 28,566 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.17% of Burlington Stores worth $175,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,929,000 after buying an additional 367,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,560,000 after buying an additional 240,144 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,603,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,754,000 after buying an additional 219,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 23,496.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 214,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after buying an additional 213,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $390.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $280.54 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.52.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.