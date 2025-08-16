American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 222,818 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,769,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,818 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $164,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,079,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,556,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,348 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 2,221.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 727,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 696,014 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $62,230,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $60,311,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. Barclays increased their price target on SouthState from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $95.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $77.74 and a 12-month high of $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.32. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.31 per share, with a total value of $324,820.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,089.14. This trade represents a 67.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $230,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,095.80. This trade represents a 6.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $786,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

