Altair Minerals Limited (ASX:ALR) Insider Bilal Ahmad Buys 6,000,000 Shares

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX:ALR – Get Free Report) insider Bilal Ahmad bought 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($38,961.04).

Altair Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of natural resources in Australia. The company explores for gypsum and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Pyramid Lake project covering an area of 112.66 square kilometers located in Esperance, Western Australia; the Wee MacGregor project comprising three granted mining licenses located in southeast of Mt.

