Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,525,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 813,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 307,702 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,292,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $448.91 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.74 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $773,689 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Oppenheimer raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $336.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.92.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 31,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.58, for a total value of $13,729,567.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,724.38. This trade represents a 97.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,899,281.72. The trade was a 39.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,385 shares of company stock valued at $29,265,349 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

