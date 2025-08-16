Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 289 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Medpace were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $4,795,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Medpace by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total value of $21,901,093.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 962,615 shares in the company, valued at $434,803,569.35. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.14, for a total transaction of $3,376,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,883,050. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,788 shares of company stock worth $51,018,354. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.60.

Shares of MEDP opened at $457.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.22. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $501.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

