Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Stock Holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 295.3% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HGER opened at $24.36 on Friday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

Featured Stories

