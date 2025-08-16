Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires 2,225 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.