Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,194 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALKT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 58,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKT opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.57. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

ALKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $577,551.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 430,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,202,031.80. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $203,341.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 238,172 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,557.92. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,396,162 shares of company stock worth $29,692,440 and have sold 27,690 shares worth $785,288. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

