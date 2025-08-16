Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.
Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.1%
Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.83 billion.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
